The Basement is a Proud Sponsor of the Blush Fundraiser with Brain Bugs, Chase Down Blue, and Bone Powers

On Friday, February 24, we are gathering at The Rex at Fitger's for Blush's final fundraiser. Blush, an exciting new art and music space in Duluth, is set to open later this year. On Friday night, join us for performances by Brain Bugs, Chase Down Blue, Pizzaghost, and Bone Powers—new wave/post punk band with members of Pizzaghost and Gin Street.

Friday, February 24 | 9pm | 21+ | $5 at door

A word from the Blush visionaries:

"Blush will be a cooperatively run art gallery, bar, and intimate music venue focused on providing an inclusive platform for resident as well as visiting artists. Blush offers a space that accommodates a diverse spectrum of artists and patrons, facilitating musical and visual events spread between a formal gallery and lounge area. In efforts to remain in-tune with the needs of the greater Twin Ports region, Blush will also offer its space as a one to host gatherings and events as proposed by community members. Within close proximity to the local tavern and music scene, Blush can be found at 18 N 1st Ave West in Duluth, Minnesota."

As one of very few 18+ venues in the greater downtown area, Blush is poised to provide a wide range of talented artists with creative freedom and equal opportunity. We strive to nurture an already strong arts community and foster a culture that is accessible to all. Driven by our collective passion and experience as performers in the city of Duluth, we will be certain that Blush conducts its business according to our progressive principles, all the while remaining a happening place to be."