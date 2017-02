The Basement, student run radio, is proud to present PROF's Time Bomb Tour with special guests Finding Novyon, Metasota, and Willie Wonka Clay, at Clyde Iron Works.

Doors 7pm | Music 8pm | 18+

Tickets $17.50

WIN TICKETS

Tune into The Basement, every night after 9pm, leading up to the show for your chance to win tickets for you and a guest.

UMD students can also win tickets by finding The Frozen 45 hidden on campus during Out Cold Week. The hunt begins February 12th.