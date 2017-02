103.3 The Basement, in conjunction with Ellipsis, is proud to present The Farsights. They are celebrating the release of their new EP, Traffic, with guests Birthday Suits (Minneapolis) and Secret Badass (Duluth). The Farsights are a punk trio with a social conscience.

Friday, March 3 | 9PM | Red Herring Lounge

WIN TICKETS

February 27–March 2

Tune in to the Basement every night after 9pm from February 27th until March 2nd for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.