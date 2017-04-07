The Basement Best Bets 4/7

Mr. Kickass, Average Mammals, and WDNY
Part of The Homegrown Iron Range Invasion, local lovelies Mr. Kickass and Average Mammals drive out to Virginia, MN to play Rock/Punk/Alternative with WDNY. Well worth the drive
Pauly G's
Friday, April 7th | 8:30 PM | 21+ | Free
Sleeping Jesus, Nat Harvie, and Timbre Ghost; Doc Hyde, T. Dack, and Phantom Ship
Indie Rock and Alternative Rock Bands take The Red Herring upstairs while the Ambient Electronic Groups play downstairs. Two Shows, One Venue, Too Much Fun
The Red Herring
Friday, April 7th | 9:00 PM | 21+ | $5
EL.i.BE, No Good Neighbors, Lo-High Funk, Rich Garvey, Graydon Francis, and Prizm
Many Hip Hop Artists come together for a great Friday Night
Rex Bar
Friday, April 7th | 9:00 PM | 21+ | $5
Charlie Parr and Jacob Mahon
Local Folk Legend Charlie Parr pairs up with Jacob Mahon to Ignite a Night of Fiery Folk
Cedar Lounge
Saturday, April 8th | 8:00 PM | 21+ | Free
Rooftop Fable, Kat Fox, Monster Mob, and Beyond Bliss
2nd Annual Halloween in April event featuring a Costume Contest, great live Rock, Horror Punk, and Hip Hop music, and Various Prizes that will be given out through the night
RT Quinlan's
Saturday, April 8th | 10:00 PM | 21+ | $5