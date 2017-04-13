The Basement Best Bets 4/13

Night Moves, Carnage the Executioner, Non Fic, and The Crunchy Bunch

Common Apparel's Grand Opening After Party features music fit for a good time. Rock, Hip Hop, and Dance music will be played for a night to remember

The Red Herring

Saturday, April 15th | 7:00 PM | 21+ | $15

The Blind Shake, Chris Koza, and Holidae

Twin Cities Takeover - Twin Cities bands travel up north to provide a killer show. These Punk Rock, Pop/Rock, and Electro Juno Pop bands invite your ears for a night of musical ecstasy

Rex Bar

Friday, April 14th | 10:00 PM | 21+ | $5 Deterioration, Spicoli,

Tony Montana, Jaundice, Ricky Sci Fi, Bestial Devastation, and Multivitamin

Grindcore Metal, Hardcore Punk, and Black Metal bands all in a shady basement in Superior. A Punk's dream come true

The House of Stain

Friday, April 14th | 8:00 PM | All Ages | Free

Useful Jenkins, Ryan Young, and Superior Siren

Acoustic Jamgrass, Traditional Fiddle Playing, and Eerie Folk combine forces for your hearing pleasure

The Blind Pig

Saturday, April 15th | 10:00 PM | 21+ | $10

Pangaea, Southpaw, Hurricane Joe, and Torment

Progressive Metal, Punk/Pop, Metal, and Hardcore. Things are about to get heavy

Beaner's Central Coffeehouse

Saturday, April 15th | 6:00 PM | All Ages | Free