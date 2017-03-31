The Basement Best Bets 3/31

Kat Fox, The Farsights, Paper Parlor, Chasm of Czar, and The Trash Cats

Kat's Pajama Party with great Local Rock Bands and an even better Cat Theme

R.T. Quinlan's

Friday, March 31 | 9PM | 21+ | Free if You Come in Pajamas! or $5

Rest Assured, The Documentary, Lionsdale, Conformist Party, and The Retakes, and also Dead Larry & the Limns

Pop Punk/Rock show downstairs while Dead Larry & the Limns play upstairs. Two Amazing Shows for the Price of One

The Red Herring

Friday, March 31 | 8 PM | 18+ | $10

The Dames with Wolf Blood and Strange

The Dames play their first show in over a decade! The Local Legends are joined by two Heavy Bands that are bound to Rock Your Socks Off

Pizza Lucé | Saturday, April 1 | 9:00 PM | 21+ | $10

Brothers Burn Mountain and The Claudettes

Blues/Soul/Rock

The Red Herring | Saturday, April 1 | 9PM | 18+ | $7

Dave Cofell, Maddy Siiter, Lee Jeffery

Three Singer/Songwriters showcasing their talents

Beaner's Central Coffeehouse

Saturday, April 1 | 8PM | All Ages | $5