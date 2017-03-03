The Basement Best Bets 3/3

By Shea Docherty ago

The Farsights with Birthday Suits and Secret Badass
The Basement is proud to sponsor the Duluth Native Punk Rock Trio with their new 7" EP Release!
Red Herring Lounge
Friday, March 3 | 9PM | 18+ | $5

The Porchlights
Vocally Driven Alternative/Folk Band
Rex Bar
Friday, March 3 | 10PM | 21+ | $6

Paper Parlor and The Confused Brothers Band with Emma Joru
Psychedelic/Blues/Fusion and Funk/Rock
Sir Benedict's
Saturday, March 4 | 7PM | All Ages | Free

Jesus Christs, Fort Wilson Riot, Phantom Trails, and Jaw Knee Vee
Varying from Raw Electronic, Indie Electro Garage Pop, Deep Space Doom Funk, and Punk Rockabilly Blues Surf, this show will have it all, guaranteed
The Red Herring Lounge
Saturday, March 4 | 9PM | 21+ | $7

Marah in the Mainsail and Good Morning Bedlam's Take Off Tour with The Slamming Doors' Album Release
Cinematic Alternative Folk/Americana
Pizza Lucé
Saturday, March 4 | 10PM | 21+ | $8

3/3 Live from Studio A: Slamming Doors

The Slamming Doors

Adam Herman fronts this Iron Range roots-rock band, are releasing their second album, St. John's Dance. We'll catch up with the band and find out what they've been up to since their last visit when members join us in the studio on Friday, March 3 at 11am. They have a CD release show the next night at Pizza Luce in Duluth.

3/1 Live from Studio A extra: The Farsights on the Local

The Farsights

This melodic Duluth power trio joins us for an interview and performance on the Local on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30pm. They have a release show for their new 7" EP, Traffic, on Friday, March 3 at the Red Herring in Duluth.