The Basement Best Bets 3/3

The Farsights with Birthday Suits and Secret Badass
The Basement is proud to sponsor the Duluth Native Punk Rock Trio with their new 7" EP Release!
Red Herring Lounge
Friday, March 3 | 9PM | 18+ | $5
The Porchlights
Vocally Driven Alternative/Folk Band
Rex Bar
Friday, March 3 | 10PM | 21+ | $6
Paper Parlor and The Confused Brothers Band with Emma Joru
Psychedelic/Blues/Fusion and Funk/Rock
Sir Benedict's
Saturday, March 4 | 7PM | All Ages | Free
Jesus Christs, Fort Wilson Riot, Phantom Trails, and Jaw Knee Vee
Varying from Raw Electronic, Indie Electro Garage Pop, Deep Space Doom Funk, and Punk Rockabilly Blues Surf, this show will have it all, guaranteed
The Red Herring Lounge
Saturday, March 4 | 9PM | 21+ | $7
Marah in the Mainsail and Good Morning Bedlam's Take Off Tour with The Slamming Doors' Album Release
Cinematic Alternative Folk/Americana
Pizza Lucé
Saturday, March 4 | 10PM | 21+ | $8