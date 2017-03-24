The Basement Best Bets 3/24

Todd Eckart, The Legendary Hell Puppies, Isreal, Crescent Moon, The Fractals, The Jane Gang, Mark Anderson Trio, and Dirty Guitars

Rockabilly, Surf, Funk, and Jazz All In One Wild Eleven Hour Event

Izzy's BBQ Lounge & Grill

Saturday, March 25 | 12PM-1AM | 21+ | Free



Abe Curran & the Blue Rooster with DJ Funk Source

Rock/New Folk/Psychedelia/Jam

The Red Herring

Friday, March 24 | 6PM | 21+ | Free



Ann Kathryn, Toby Thomas Churchill, Jen West, Lord Montague

Four Artists Whose Genres Vary from Singer/Songwriter, Indie/Folk, and Hard Rock

Beaner's Central Coffeehouse

Friday, March 24 | 7:00 PM | All Ages | $5



Ides of March: Day 6

Cover Bands playing Michael McDonald, The Black Angels, The Killers, DJ Norby

The Red Herring

Saturday, March 25 | 4PM | 21+ | $5



Squishy Mud

Blues/Rock

The Blind Pig

Sunday, March 26 | 6PM | 21+ | Free