Todd Eckart, The Legendary Hell Puppies, Isreal, Crescent Moon, The Fractals, The Jane Gang, Mark Anderson Trio, and Dirty Guitars
Rockabilly, Surf, Funk, and Jazz All In One Wild Eleven Hour Event
Izzy's BBQ Lounge & Grill
Saturday, March 25 | 12PM-1AM | 21+ | Free
Abe Curran & the Blue Rooster with DJ Funk Source
Rock/New Folk/Psychedelia/Jam
The Red Herring
Friday, March 24 | 6PM | 21+ | Free
Ann Kathryn, Toby Thomas Churchill, Jen West, Lord Montague
Four Artists Whose Genres Vary from Singer/Songwriter, Indie/Folk, and Hard Rock
Beaner's Central Coffeehouse
Friday, March 24 | 7:00 PM | All Ages | $5
Ides of March: Day 6
Cover Bands playing Michael McDonald, The Black Angels, The Killers, DJ Norby
The Red Herring
Saturday, March 25 | 4PM | 21+ | $5
Squishy Mud
Blues/Rock
The Blind Pig
Sunday, March 26 | 6PM | 21+ | Free
The Basement Best Bets 3/24
