The Basement Best Bets 3/17

By Shea Docherty ago

Big Wave Dave & the Ripples with Jaedyn James and The Hunger
Funk/Soul St. Patrick's Day Party
Rex Bar
Friday, March 17 | 10pm | 21+ | $10 (comes with free drink)

Dead Horses with Charlotte Montgomery
Americana/Folk
Red Herring Lounge
Friday, March 17 | 9pm | 21+ | $10

Bill Flannagan
Rock/Honky Tonk/Blues
RT Quinlan's Saloon
Friday, March 17 | 5:30pm | 21+ | Free

Torment, Mellisium, The Pursuit of Cash, and In Existence
Hardcore/Beatdown, Metal, Hardcore Punk, and Metal/Alternative
Beaner's Central Coffeehouse
Saturday, March 18 | 6:00 PM | All Ages | $6

Paul Barry & the Ace Tones with Lila Ammons
Jump Blues
The Blind Pig
Sunday, March 19 | 6:00pm | All Ages | $4
 

 
The Basement Best Bets
Big Wave Dave & The Ripples
Dead Horses

11/17 Live From Studio A: Dead Horses

By Nov 17, 2016
Dead Horses

We were happy to welcome this young bluegrass trio, originally formed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin but now based in Milwaukee, back to our studios on November 17, 2016.  

  

Since their last visit they've toured steadily, played numerous festivals, and released a critically-acclaimed third album, Cartoon Moon. They performed the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.