The Basement Best Bets 3/17

Big Wave Dave & the Ripples with Jaedyn James and The Hunger
Funk/Soul St. Patrick's Day Party
Rex Bar
Friday, March 17 | 10pm | 21+ | $10 (comes with free drink)
Dead Horses with Charlotte Montgomery
Americana/Folk
Red Herring Lounge
Friday, March 17 | 9pm | 21+ | $10
Bill Flannagan
Rock/Honky Tonk/Blues
RT Quinlan's Saloon
Friday, March 17 | 5:30pm | 21+ | Free
Torment, Mellisium, The Pursuit of Cash, and In Existence
Hardcore/Beatdown, Metal, Hardcore Punk, and Metal/Alternative
Beaner's Central Coffeehouse
Saturday, March 18 | 6:00 PM | All Ages | $6
Paul Barry & the Ace Tones with Lila Ammons
Jump Blues
The Blind Pig
Sunday, March 19 | 6:00pm | All Ages | $4