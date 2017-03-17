The Basement Best Bets 3/17

Big Wave Dave & the Ripples with Jaedyn James and The Hunger

Funk/Soul St. Patrick's Day Party

Rex Bar

Friday, March 17 | 10pm | 21+ | $10 (comes with free drink)

Dead Horses with Charlotte Montgomery

Americana/Folk

Red Herring Lounge

Friday, March 17 | 9pm | 21+ | $10

Bill Flannagan

Rock/Honky Tonk/Blues

RT Quinlan's Saloon

Friday, March 17 | 5:30pm | 21+ | Free

Torment, Mellisium, The Pursuit of Cash, and In Existence

Hardcore/Beatdown, Metal, Hardcore Punk, and Metal/Alternative

Beaner's Central Coffeehouse

Saturday, March 18 | 6:00 PM | All Ages | $6

Paul Barry & the Ace Tones with Lila Ammons

Jump Blues

The Blind Pig

Sunday, March 19 | 6:00pm | All Ages | $4

