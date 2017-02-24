The Basement Best Bets 2/24

Brain Bugs, Chase Down Blue, and Bone Powers

Surf Punk/Post Punk Show for Blush's Final Fundraiser, presented by The Basement

The Rex

Friday, February 24 | 9PM | 21+ | $5

Dwynell Roland, Baby Shel, J. Plaza, Eddiedition, Dawn Lock, Sound Insight, 2G's, and Crunchy Brunch

Homegrown Music Festival Hip Hop Throwdown

The Red Herring Lounge

Friday, Feb. 24 | 8PM | All Ages | $5

Jacob Swanson, Jen West, Aimee Tischer, and Kitschy Gloomy

Local Duluth Artists with a variety of sounds; Singer/Songwriter, and Funk Rock

Beaner's Central Coffeehouse

Saturday, Feb. 25 | 7PM | All Ages | $5

Natty Nation

Hard Roots Rock Reggae (Bob Marley's Belated Birthday Show)

The Blind Pig

Saturday, Feb. 25 | 8PM | 21+ | $5

Tow Up Throw Down, Trinh, Kat Fox, Bryce James, Dru Devon, and Sound Insight

Rising Artists Showcase

The Red Herring Lounge

Saturday, Feb. 25 | 9PM | 18+ | $7

