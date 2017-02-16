Related Program: 
The Basement

The Basement Best Bets 2/17

By Shea Docherty 39 minutes ago

Brothers Burn Mountain with Fish Heads
Electric Blues/Rock and Twisty Folk
Sir Bens
Friday, Feb. 17 | 6PM | All Ages | Free

Eric Cyr, Matthew-Siepel Anderson, and Sydney Hansen
3 Local Singer/Songwriters
Beaner's Central Coffeehouse
Saturday, Feb. 18 | 7 PM | All Ages | $5

Kind Country and Ginstrings
Folk/Bluegrass Jam Band
The Red Herring Lounge
Friday, Feb. 17 | 9PM | 21+ | $7/12

Dakotah Faye & Kashy with Renagade, James G, and Chillwil & The Rejects
Hip Hop
The Barrel Room
Friday, Feb. 17 | 10PM | 21+ | $5

Live at Red Herring (Hip Hop  Showcase)
Rap/Hip Hop festival with many different performers with different styles
The Red Herring Lounge 
Saturday, Feb. 18 | 8PM | 18+ | $10 ($7 with student I.D.)

Tags: 
The Basement Best Bets
Live Music
Ginstrings
The Brothers Burn Mountain
Kind Country

10/1 Live from Studio A: Ginstrings

By Oct 1, 2015
Ginstrings playing on Live from Studio A

The nontraditional bluegrass band from the Twin Cities, Ginstrings, joined us October 1, 2015. They played the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.

Ginstrings