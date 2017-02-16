The Basement Best Bets 2/17

Brothers Burn Mountain with Fish Heads
Electric Blues/Rock and Twisty Folk
Sir Bens
Friday, Feb. 17 | 6PM | All Ages | Free
Eric Cyr, Matthew-Siepel Anderson, and Sydney Hansen
3 Local Singer/Songwriters
Beaner's Central Coffeehouse
Saturday, Feb. 18 | 7 PM | All Ages | $5
Kind Country and Ginstrings
Folk/Bluegrass Jam Band
The Red Herring Lounge
Friday, Feb. 17 | 9PM | 21+ | $7/12
Dakotah Faye & Kashy with Renagade, James G, and Chillwil & The Rejects
Hip Hop
The Barrel Room
Friday, Feb. 17 | 10PM | 21+ | $5
Live at Red Herring (Hip Hop Showcase)
Rap/Hip Hop festival with many different performers with different styles
The Red Herring Lounge
Saturday, Feb. 18 | 8PM | 18+ | $10 ($7 with student I.D.)