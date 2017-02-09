The Basement Best Bets 2/10

Medical Underground, As We Are, Fight For The Weekend, and Of Brighter Skies

Alternative/Rock/Pop Punk

Beaner's Central Coffeehouse

Friday, Feb. 10 | 7PM | All Ages | $5 at door

Kate Gruba, Aimee Tischer, Abe Curran & The Blue Rooster, and Gavin St. Clair

Indie/Singer/Songwriter

The Red Herring Lounge

Friday, Feb. 10 | 9PM | 18+ | $5 at door

Katy Vernon, Maddy Siiter, and The Trash Cats

Variety Pack with Katy's Pop/Folk, Maddy's Singer/Songwriter, and The Trash Cat's Rock

Beaner's Central Coffeehouse

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 7PM | All Ages | $5 at door

86 Gemini, Pizzaghost, Gin Street, and Enter/Void

Hardcore Punk/Punk

The House of Stain

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8:30PM | All ages | $5 at door

The Last Revel with Black River Revue

Americana/Bluegrass/Folk

The Red Herring Lounge

Saturday Feb. 11 | 9PM | 21+ | $8/12 at door