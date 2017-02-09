The Basement Best Bets 2/10

By Shea Docherty 3 minutes ago

Medical Underground, As We Are, Fight For The Weekend, and Of Brighter Skies
Alternative/Rock/Pop Punk
Beaner's Central Coffeehouse
Friday, Feb. 10 | 7PM  | All Ages | $5 at door

Kate Gruba, Aimee Tischer, Abe Curran & The Blue Rooster, and Gavin St. Clair
Indie/Singer/Songwriter
The Red Herring Lounge
Friday, Feb. 10 | 9PM | 18+ | $5 at door

Katy Vernon, Maddy Siiter, and The Trash Cats
Variety Pack with Katy's Pop/Folk, Maddy's Singer/Songwriter, and The Trash Cat's Rock
Beaner's Central Coffeehouse
Saturday, Feb. 11 | 7PM | All Ages | $5 at door

86 Gemini, Pizzaghost, Gin Street, and Enter/Void
Hardcore Punk/Punk
The House of Stain
Saturday, Feb. 11 | 8:30PM | All ages | $5 at door

The Last Revel with Black River Revue
Americana/Bluegrass/Folk
The Red Herring Lounge
Saturday Feb. 11 | 9PM | 21+ | $8/12 at door

Related Content

2/26 Live From Studio A: The Last Revel

By Feb 26, 2016
The Last Revel

This Minneapolis trio joined us on February 26, 2016, a week before heading into the studio to work on a new album. Christine Dean chatted with guitarist Lee Henke, banjo player Ryan Acker, and bassist Vinnie Donatelle about how their bluegrass-influenced sound and songwriting has evolved since they last stopped by. The band also talked about their recent decision to quit their jobs, buy a van, and pursue music full time, and about their first visit to the Folk Alliance Conference. They performed a new tune, "Two Lines," the song "Iron & Ore" from their 2015 self-titled release, and "Lead Me Home"' from 2014's Uprooted.


4/18 Live From Studio A: Maddy Siiter

Listen to our session with this 15-year-old local singer/songwriter from April 18, 2014, who is featured on the latest Beaner's Central One Week Live CD.


6/9 Live From Studio A: Pizzaghost

By Jun 9, 2016
Pizzaghost

Groovy basslines, some steady drums, and an organ from hell makeup Duluth's own Pizzaghost. Still riding high off their 2015 self-titled debut, their show serves as an unofficial send off for frontman Jack Klander, who embarks on a cross country bike trip in three days. It's uncertain when this group will play again, making this show a can't miss opportunity! They joined us live in the studio for a special Basement edition of Live From Studio A on June 9, 2016.