The Basement Best Bets

Paper Parlor with The Charles Walker Band

Psychedelic/Blues/Fusion

The Blind Pig

Friday, February 3 | 9 PM | All Ages | $5 at door

Koo Koo Kanga Roo with McNasty Brass Band and James G

Dance/Electric Comedy Duo

The Red Herring Lounge

Saturday, February 4 | 5:30 PM | All ages | $10 online or at door

Kate Gruba, Andrew James, Ella Fox

3 Local Indie Singer/Songwriters

Beaner's Central Coffeehouse

Saturday February 4 | 7 PM | All ages | $5 at door

Good Morning Bedlam with Adam Herman & Co. and Olive Sings

Folk influenced by Bluegrass/Jazz/Rock

The Red Herring Lounge

Saturday, February 4 | 9 PM | 21+ | $7 at door

Revolution Jones with NIO

Raging Roots/Reggae/World Music (Bob Marley's Birthday)

Rex Bar

Saturday, February 4 | 10 PM | 21+ | Free

