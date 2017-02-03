The Basement Best Bets

Paper Parlor with The Charles Walker Band
Psychedelic/Blues/Fusion
The Blind Pig
Friday, February 3 | 9 PM | All Ages | $5 at door
Koo Koo Kanga Roo with McNasty Brass Band and James G
Dance/Electric Comedy Duo
The Red Herring Lounge
Saturday, February 4 | 5:30 PM | All ages | $10 online or at door
Kate Gruba, Andrew James, Ella Fox
3 Local Indie Singer/Songwriters
Beaner's Central Coffeehouse
Saturday February 4 | 7 PM | All ages | $5 at door
Good Morning Bedlam with Adam Herman & Co. and Olive Sings
Folk influenced by Bluegrass/Jazz/Rock
The Red Herring Lounge
Saturday, February 4 | 9 PM | 21+ | $7 at door
Revolution Jones with NIO
Raging Roots/Reggae/World Music (Bob Marley's Birthday)
Rex Bar
Saturday, February 4 | 10 PM | 21+ | Free