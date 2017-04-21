Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Backyard Almanac - the woods are greening from the bottom up

Yellow-rumped warbler wintering in Clermont, Florida

We're finally caught up on moisture for the month; yes, snow in April is "normal;" we'll have 14 hours of daylight come Sunday and the white pelicans have returned to the St. Louis River.

