Former school teacher Larry Weber has two lessons for us today, plus a look back on the warmest day of October (a week ago today at 75 degrees), the joy of no ladybugs, and why you shouldn't count aut-win out quiet yet.

Meanwhile, at the National Weather Service Duluth, they report, "So far today we have received 5" of snow at the NWS Duluth. This breaks the record daily snowfall for October 27!"