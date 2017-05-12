Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Backyard Almanac: "These are the mornings we think about all winter."

Spring Beauty (Claytonia virginica)
Credit Jack Pearce [via Flickr]

Naturalist Larry Weber talks about these mid-May mornings that are "beyond description" with so much happening as nature awakes.  Also, because leaves have not fully grown out yet, it is a greater opportunity to see both flora in fauna as you explore the woods of northern Minnesota.

