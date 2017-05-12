Backyard Almanac: "These are the mornings we think about all winter."

Naturalist Larry Weber talks about these mid-May mornings that are "beyond description" with so much happening as nature awakes. Also, because leaves have not fully grown out yet, it is a greater opportunity to see both flora in fauna as you explore the woods of northern Minnesota.
This week's warmup has spring things bustin' out all over, from frogs calling to dragonfly and spider web sightings, to new migrants, spring wildflowers and white pelicans hanging out on the St. Louis River before they head north.