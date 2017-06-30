Backyard Almanac - step aside, June; July and native plants are on the way

Even though the second half of the month was cooler than the first half, we still wound up with a slightly-warmer-than-normal June.

Add an inch more precipitation than usual (especially when places to the west of us are suffering through a drought), a few mushrooms and a bunch of butterflies and Larry Weber is a happy man!

There are several phenology-related events this weekend if you're up for a little drive north. More information about bog specialist/native pollinators hikes on Saturday and dragonfly basics/ bog wildflower hikes on Sunday is available at the Friends of the Saz-Zim Bog website.