Special guest star Sparky Stensaas sits in for Larry Weber this morning, and talks about one of Larry's favorite plants: the much-maligned goldenrod.

For one thing, Larry says most people aren't allergic to goldenrod; they're allergic to ragweed.

And Sparky, who published Larry's book In A Patch of Goldenrods last year, gives us details on its denizens that are nothing to sneeze at.