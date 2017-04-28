Related Program: Northland Morning Backyard Almanac - "Mother Nature did it again!" By Lisa Johnson • 2 hours ago Related Program: Northland Morning TweetShareGoogle+Email White pelican photographed in Grant County, MN, August 2016 Credit Lisa Johnson April is unpredictable, says Larry Weber. It went along predictably enough, lulling us into a false sense of security and then, predictably, it became ... unpredictable. Listen Listening... / 9:26 Tags: Backyard AlmanacLarry Weberaprilsnowwhite pelicansspringTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Backyard Almanac - the woods are greening from the bottom up By Lisa Johnson • Apr 21, 2017 We're finally caught up on moisture for the month; yes, snow in April is "normal;" we'll have 14 hours of daylight come Sunday and the white pelicans have returned to the St. Louis River.