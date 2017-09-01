Backyard Almanac - "I can't keep my eyes on the road!" By Lisa Johnson • 2 hours ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Between the fall wildflowers, the 45 different kinds of goldenrod that grow in Minnesota and the blackberries, suffice it to say that when he's out driving, Larry Weber's attention is everywhere BUT the road! Listen Listening... / 8:12 Tags: Backyard AlmanacLarry WebersunrisesunsetAugustrainfalltemperatureMigrationberriesspider websTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Backyard Almanac - patches of goldenrod: "there's crazy critters in there!" By Lisa Johnson • Aug 25, 2017 ©Sparky Stensaas. Used with permission. Special guest star Sparky Stensaas sits in for Larry Weber this morning, and talks about one of Larry's favorite plants: the much-maligned goldenrod. For one thing, Larry says most people aren't allergic to goldenrod; they're allergic to ragweed. Backyard Almanac - "the difference between night and day" - literally By Lisa Johnson • Aug 11, 2017 Eclipse 2017/NASA Larry Weber says the difference between viewing a total eclipse and a partial eclipse is - literally - the difference between night and day. But if a trip to the totality isn't in your plans, there are lots of ways to enjoy the eclipse, stay safe and even a helpful list of places who might be able to set you up with good eclipse-viewing optics. Backyard Almanac - enjoying July's "calendar plant" By Lisa Johnson • Jul 28, 2017 ©Bryan French. Used with permission. Larry Weber's already looking forward to what he calls "Awesome August," but he's not done enjoying the cricket-sized little spring peepers, wood frogs and American toads yet, either. And milkweed and fireweed, he says, "own July."