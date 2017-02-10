Related Program: Northland Morning Backyard Almanac - hey, hey, blow the man down By Lisa Johnson • 48 minutes ago Related Program: Northland Morning TweetShareGoogle+Email White-winged Crossbill - adult female Credit Andy Reago & Chrissy McClarren/Flickr Larry Weber navigated the windy conditions this morning and talks spectacular sunsets, a lunar eclipse and the new finch who showed up at his feeder this week: the white-winged crossbill. Credit Anders Peltomaa/FlickrEdit | Remove Listen Listening... / 7:12 Tags: Backyard AlmanacLarry Weberlunar eclipsetemperaturesbird feederfincheswhite-winged crossbillTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.