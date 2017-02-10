Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Backyard Almanac - hey, hey, blow the man down

White-winged Crossbill - adult female
Credit Andy Reago & Chrissy McClarren/Flickr

Larry Weber navigated the windy conditions this morning and talks spectacular sunsets, a lunar eclipse and the new finch who showed up at his feeder this week: the white-winged crossbill.

