Related Program: Northland Morning Backyard Almanac - have Larry Weber at your kitchen table every morning! By Lisa Johnson • Mar 31, 2017 Related Program: Northland Morning TweetShareGoogle+Email Another for-certain sign of spring is pledge drive time at KUMD -- and as always, we're offering a copy of Larry Weber's day by day look at the year, Backyard Almanac, for new and renewing members. Listen Listening... / 8:52 Tags: Backyard AlmanacLarry Webermembership driveBookPledge DriveTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Backyard Almanac - the ephemeral nature of vernal ponds By Lisa Johnson • Mar 24, 2017 Barbara Friedman/Flickr Just when you think you've had it with the gray, sleety weather, Larry Weber reminds us of crocuses and vernal ponds.