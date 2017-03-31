Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Backyard Almanac - have Larry Weber at your kitchen table every morning!

By Mar 31, 2017

Another for-certain sign of spring is pledge drive time at KUMD -- and as always, we're offering a copy of Larry Weber's day by day look at the year, Backyard Almanac, for new and renewing members.

Tags: 
Backyard Almanac
Larry Weber
membership drive
Book
Pledge Drive

Related Content

Backyard Almanac - the ephemeral nature of vernal ponds

By Mar 24, 2017
Barbara Friedman/Flickr

Just when you think you've had it with the gray, sleety weather, Larry Weber reminds us of crocuses and vernal ponds.