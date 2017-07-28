Related Program: 
Backyard Almanac - enjoying July's "calendar plant"

Fireweed
Credit ©Bryan French. Used with permission.

Larry Weber's already looking forward to what he calls "Awesome August," but he's not done enjoying the cricket-sized little spring peepers, wood frogs and American toads yet, either.

And milkweed and fireweed, he says, "own July."

