Backyard Almanac - enjoying July's "calendar plant"

Larry Weber's already looking forward to what he calls "Awesome August," but he's not done enjoying the cricket-sized little spring peepers, wood frogs and American toads yet, either. And milkweed and fireweed, he says, "own July."

Tags: Backyard AlmanacLarry WeberfrogstoadsmilkweedfireweedJulyAugust

7/31 Backyard Almanac with Larry Weber By Lisa Johnson • Jul 31, 2015 Mario Klingemann/Flickr Author and naturalist Larry Weber talks spiderwebs, continues to defend goldenrod from its undeserved reputation as an allergen, and warns against eating baneberry: "it is a bit nasty." 

Backyard Almanac - May, June, Milkweed, August ... By Lisa Johnson • Jul 14, 2017 Courtney Celley/USFWS Duluth set an all-time record for heat back on July 13th, 1936 (106 degrees - down by the lake, mind you) but this year (yesterday) we barely crept to 57 degrees. Berries and flowers and mushrooms, oh my - and let us not forget milkweed. 

"July is not a month to sleep through" - but who can sleep between fireworks and thunderstorms?! By Lisa Johnson • Jul 7, 2017 ©John Krumm. Used with permission. Temps like we've had the past few days remind us Duluth almost never gets hot. But Larry Weber reminds us that 81 years ago, Duluth had a seven-day stretch of temperatures in the 90s or hotter, and three times the mercury hit 100 or above. And if that's not bad enough, back in 1936, they were taking temperatures down by the lake. Seriously. 

Backyard Almanac - step aside, June; July and native plants are on the way By Lisa Johnson • Jun 30, 2017 ©Friends of the Sax-Zim Bog Even though the second half of the month was cooler than the first half, we still wound up with a slightly-warmer-than-normal June. Add an inch more precipitation than usual (especially when places to the west of us are suffering through a drought), a few mushrooms and a bunch of butterflies and Larry Weber is a happy man!