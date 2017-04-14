Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Backyard Almanac - the early spring trio takes the mic

By

Chorus frog, spring peeper and wood frog

April's first half is running about six degrees warmer than usual ... the greening has begun ... and you can hear the early spring trio (chorus frogs, spring peepers and wood frogs) around the Northland.

