Photo-naturalist Sparky Stensaas joins us as guest host of Backyard Almanac this morning, and brings us a story you probably won't hear over the breakfast table.

And there's a good reason for that.

It's Jaegerfest at Wisconsin Point this weekend! Find out more about all the events here!

There are more of Sparky's jaeger photographs here.

Who is the jaeger when it's at home? Find out in this recent post from Sparky's The PhotoNaturalist blog.