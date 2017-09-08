Backyard Almanac: "An absolutely fascinating morning!"

Naturalist Larry Weber observes the terrific autumnal conditions this morning, including aerial spider webs in the trees, bird migrations (robins, Canada geese, crows, flickers, warblers, et al.), young coyotes, newly-independent fawns, and butterflies. Rainfall totals are the 13th highest on record (dating back to 18701), five inches above normal. Wasps and hornets are gathering on goldenrod as they start to seek winter homes. Late blooms include sunflowers, aster. Blackberries are still on hand, and the first phase of fall leaves are beginning to appear.