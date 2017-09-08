Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Backyard Almanac: "An absolutely fascinating morning!"

By 1 hour ago

Goldenrod
Credit © Superior National Forest [via Flickr]

Naturalist Larry Weber observes the terrific autumnal conditions this morning, including aerial spider webs in the trees, bird migrations (robins, Canada geese, crows, flickers, warblers, et al.), young coyotes, newly-independent fawns, and butterflies.  Rainfall totals are the 13th highest on record (dating back to 18701), five inches above normal.  Wasps and hornets are gathering on goldenrod as they start to seek winter homes.  Late blooms include sunflowers, aster. Blackberries are still on hand, and the first phase of fall leaves are beginning to appear.

Tags: 
Backyard Almanac
Larry Weber
goldenrod
spider webs
coyotes
fawns
rainfall
Blackberries

Related Content

Backyard Almanac - "I can't keep my eyes on the road!"

By Sep 1, 2017

Between the fall wildflowers, the 45 different kinds of goldenrod that grow in Minnesota and the blackberries, suffice it to say that when he's out driving, Larry Weber's attention is everywhere BUT the road!

Backyard Almanac - patches of goldenrod: "there's crazy critters in there!"

By Aug 25, 2017
©Sparky Stensaas. Used with permission.

Special guest star Sparky Stensaas sits in for Larry Weber this morning, and talks about one of Larry's favorite plants: the much-maligned goldenrod.

For one thing, Larry says most people aren't allergic to goldenrod; they're allergic to ragweed.

Backyard Almanac - Bogs Aplenty, Birds Aloft, Berries Abundant, and Big Astronomical Activity.

By Aug 18, 2017
Jared Smith [via Flickr]

Naturalist Larry Weber observes that so many things are happening in nature this week, from the mushrooms down low to the ground all the way up to the Perseids and the upcoming solar eclipse.  The rainfall totals for August (and the summer) are above normal. The hawks and ospreys will soon be on the move over Duluth, many insects are maturing, and the blackberries are ripening too.

Backyard Almanac - "the difference between night and day" - literally

By Aug 11, 2017
Eclipse 2017/NASA

Larry Weber says the difference between viewing a total eclipse and a partial eclipse is - literally - the difference between night and day.

But if a trip to the totality isn't in your plans, there are lots of ways to enjoy the eclipse, stay safe and even a helpful list of places who might be able to set you up with good eclipse-viewing optics.