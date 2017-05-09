Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Audio Story Challenge - Haiti

By

Cole White signals to vehicles on our deck to drive off onto the beach in Haiti
Credit Cole White

This week, we’re featuring some entries in the Audio Story Challenge at UMD.

Here’s how it works.

  • Journalism students had to tell a story in two to three-and-a-half minutes.
  • The story has to include the sound of air or water
  • it has to include a mention of food
  • it has to include the voices of two people whose ages are at least 20 years apart.
  • it has to be a true story.

53 veterans graduated last Saturday from UMD. One of them was UMD Journalism student Cole White, who brought us this piece.

