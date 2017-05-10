Audio Story Challenge - the backpacking trip gone awry

This week, we’re featuring some entries in the Audio Story Challenge at UMD.

Here’s how it works.

Journalism students had to tell a story in two to three-and-a-half minutes.

The story has to include the sound of air or water

it has to include a mention of food

it has to include the voices of two people whose ages are at least 20 years apart.

it has to be a true story.

You can try to teach someone how to camp, but in the end you’re both just trying to survive. Here’s a look at reporter Paige Oswald’s backpacking trip gone awry.