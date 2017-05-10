Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Audio Story Challenge - the backpacking trip gone awry

Erin Porwoll prods and breaks an ice shelf with her walking stick before continuing on the trail
Credit Paige Oswald

 This week, we’re featuring some entries in the Audio Story Challenge at UMD.

Here’s how it works.

  • Journalism students had to tell a story in two to three-and-a-half minutes.
  • The story has to include the sound of air or water
  • it has to include a mention of food
  • it has to include the voices of two people whose ages are at least 20 years apart.
  • it has to be a true story.

You can try to teach someone how to camp, but in the end you’re both just trying to survive. Here’s a look at reporter Paige Oswald’s backpacking trip gone awry. 

