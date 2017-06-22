Art Week: jewelry maker Louise Payjack-Guillou (formerly of London)

By 51 minutes ago

Credit Atelier & Stone

Jewelry artist Louise Payjack-Guillou on the line between creativity and commercial success, and the definitive answer to the question: "I tried on this ring and it's stuck; how do I get if off?!"

Tags: 
Northland Morning Interviews
Art Week
Park Point Art Fair
Louise Payjack-Guillou
jewelry

Related Content

Art Week: wood artist (and singer-songwriter) Anna Bailey

By Jun 19, 2017
Anna Bailey

"Man, this smells amazing!"  ~ most people, upon entering wood artist Anna Bailey's booth

Wood artist Anna Bailey on home, family and the tools you find and learn to use along the way.

Art Week: metal sculptor (and former illustrator) Greg Michaels

By Jun 20, 2017
Greg Michaels

Metal sculptor Greg Michaels on his former career as an illustrator, the welder he bought "to work on the car," and the green jewel that is Duluth.