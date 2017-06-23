Art Week: 2D artist and screen printer Jonathan Metzger (with Allison Metzger) By Lisa Johnson • 15 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email "Summer Moon" Credit Midnight Oil Studio and Workshop 2-D artist and screen printer Jonathan Metzger on why no one ever brags they do better screen printing in their basement, and why art offers important training in analytical thinking. Listen Listening... / 9:33 Tags: Northland Morning InterviewsArt WeekJonathan Metzgerscreen printingTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Art Week: wood artist (and singer-songwriter) Anna Bailey By Lisa Johnson • Jun 19, 2017 Anna Bailey "Man, this smells amazing!" ~ most people, upon entering wood artist Anna Bailey's booth Wood artist Anna Bailey on home, family and the tools you find and learn to use along the way. Art Week: jewelry maker Louise Payjack-Guillou (formerly of London) By Lisa Johnson • 20 hours ago Atelier & Stone Jewelry artist Louise Payjack-Guillou on the line between creativity and commercial success, and the definitive answer to the question: "I tried on this ring and it's stuck; how do I get if off?!"