Art Week: 2D artist and screen printer Jonathan Metzger (with Allison Metzger)

By 15 minutes ago

"Summer Moon"
Credit Midnight Oil Studio and Workshop

2-D artist and screen printer Jonathan Metzger on why no one ever brags they do better screen printing in their basement, and why art offers important training in analytical thinking.

Northland Morning Interviews
Art Week
Jonathan Metzger
screen printing

Art Week: wood artist (and singer-songwriter) Anna Bailey

By Jun 19, 2017
Anna Bailey

"Man, this smells amazing!"  ~ most people, upon entering wood artist Anna Bailey's booth

Wood artist Anna Bailey on home, family and the tools you find and learn to use along the way.

Art Week: jewelry maker Louise Payjack-Guillou (formerly of London)

By 20 hours ago
Atelier & Stone

Jewelry artist Louise Payjack-Guillou on the line between creativity and commercial success, and the definitive answer to the question: "I tried on this ring and it's stuck; how do I get if off?!"