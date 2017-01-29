And They're Off!

Sled dog mushers and their dog teams have converged in Two Harbors this morning to start the longest sled dog race in the lower 48. Race information at beargrease.com

Hailing from Alaska, New Hampshire, Maine, Quebec and of many from Minnesota, 47 teams of dogs start their race today in 4 categories; The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, Half Marathon, Rec Race and Junior Beargrease. Racers include 22 women and 25 men, with more women racing the mid-distance and rec divisions and Colleen Walllin and Amy Dionne the two woman on the trail for the full marathon in a field of 13.

The juniors will finish today after a 68 mile race, the recreational teams finish at the Finland checkpoint, the mid-distance finish is at Trail Center on the Gunflint Trail wrapping up between Monday and Tuesday and the full marathon teams will turn around in Grand Portage and race all the way back to the finish line at Billy's in Duluth very early Wednesday morning.

10 am report from race start in Two Harbors ~ Meet the Mushers