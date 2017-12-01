Among other things, the renovated Romano Gym will have your back

If you were last in UMD's Romano Gymnasium, oh, say, around 1987 or so ... nothing much has changed.

But it's about to.

Thanks to money from Higher Education Asset Preservation and Renewal (HEAPR) funding, University funding and donors, Phase 1 is already complete (a new video board costing "hundreds of thousands of dollars").

New flooring, climate control, a VIP suite, bleacher seats with backs on them and more are all part of the phases yet to come as UMD Athletics gets to work raising the remaining $2 million dollars to complete the building's facelift.