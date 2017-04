KUMD is pleased to partner with the Alworth Institute for International Studies to bring you Alworth International Lectures on KUMD. Recorded live at UMD, Alworth diplomat in residence, Thomas Hanson brings you Trump and China with a full history lesson in China and US relations and insights in to what our future holds. Airing Monday at 7 on KUMD. Audio will be shared here post-broadcast.

