All Ages Shows Homegrown 2017

Kristy Marie & the Birdiecrats, Carebears, Carebears, Yeah! and the Holy Hootenanners

Folk Americana, Potpourri, and Country Gospel bands partake in an event whose awesomeness cannot be seen by the naked eye; only by true local music lovers. Prepare yourself

Teatro Zuccone

Sunday, April 30th | 6:00 PM | All Ages | Free

Steve Sula, Crazy Neighbors, and Gold Star Junkies

These Garage Folk, Grungy Blues, and Folk/Rock bands are sure to have you dancing the second you step into the place. A guaranteed foot stomping time

Sir Benedict's

Monday, May 1st | 8:00 PM | All Ages | Free

Monster Mob, Torment, and Mind Control

Horror Punk, Hardcore/Beatdown, and Metal/Hardcore. Stressed out from finals? What better way to relieve it than moshing out the sadness

Prøve Gallery

Tuesday, May 2nd | 8:00 PM | All Ages | Free

Bella Larson & the Scene Kids, G'narwals, The Conformist Party, and The Fabulous D-Bags

Rock, Hard/Alt Rock, and Punk Rock. This one's going to be a banger. Join us for the ensemble of awesomeness bound to rock your socks off

Beaner's Central

Wednesday, May 3rd | 6:30 PM | All Ages | Wristband Required

King J-Lar and Hanna Cesario

Dub Mixer/Synth and Ukulele spinoffs of Jazz standards?! What a combo! How can you not check them out? DTA Trolley

Thursday, May 4th | 8:00 PM | All Ages | Free

Black Diary, Emily Haavik & Friends, and Low

Folk and Indie/Rock. Did we mention it's Low? You're crazy if you don't go

Sacred Heart Music Center

Friday, May 5th| 7:00 PM | All Ages | Wristband Required

Secret Badass, Kryptic, and Renagade

From Garage Rock to Hip Hop, the fun won't stop

Legacy Glassworks

Friday, May 5th| 7:30 PM | All Ages | Free

Big Science, Modify, and The Documentary

Ambient Electronic music to help release your inner cool kid

Beaner's Central

Saturday, May 6th | 6:30 PM | All Ages | Wristband Required

J4TaY, Kyle Ollah, and Average Mammals

Hip Hop/Rap, American Folksong, and Indie/Alternative bands come together for a variety pack of musical flavor. Treat your ears to a night of local music ecstasy

Legacy Glassworks

Saturday, May 6th | 8:30 PM | All Ages | Free