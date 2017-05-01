All Ages Shows Homegrown 2017

Kristy Marie & the Birdiecrats, Carebears, Carebears, Yeah! and the Holy Hootenanners
Folk Americana, Potpourri, and Country Gospel bands partake in an event whose awesomeness cannot be seen by the naked eye; only by true local music lovers. Prepare yourself
Teatro Zuccone
Sunday, April 30th | 6:00 PM | All Ages | Free
Steve Sula, Crazy Neighbors, and Gold Star Junkies
These Garage Folk, Grungy Blues, and Folk/Rock bands are sure to have you dancing the second you step into the place. A guaranteed foot stomping time
Sir Benedict's
Monday, May 1st | 8:00 PM | All Ages | Free
Monster Mob, Torment, and Mind Control
Horror Punk, Hardcore/Beatdown, and Metal/Hardcore. Stressed out from finals? What better way to relieve it than moshing out the sadness
Prøve Gallery
Tuesday, May 2nd | 8:00 PM | All Ages | Free
Bella Larson & the Scene Kids, G'narwals, The Conformist Party, and The Fabulous D-Bags
Rock, Hard/Alt Rock, and Punk Rock. This one's going to be a banger. Join us for the ensemble of awesomeness bound to rock your socks off
Beaner's Central
Wednesday, May 3rd | 6:30 PM | All Ages | Wristband Required
King J-Lar and Hanna Cesario
Dub Mixer/Synth and Ukulele spinoffs of Jazz standards?! What a combo! How can you not check them out? DTA Trolley
Thursday, May 4th | 8:00 PM | All Ages | Free
Black Diary, Emily Haavik & Friends, and Low
Folk and Indie/Rock. Did we mention it's Low? You're crazy if you don't go
Sacred Heart Music Center
Friday, May 5th| 7:00 PM | All Ages | Wristband Required
Secret Badass, Kryptic, and Renagade
From Garage Rock to Hip Hop, the fun won't stop
Legacy Glassworks
Friday, May 5th| 7:30 PM | All Ages | Free
Big Science, Modify, and The Documentary
Ambient Electronic music to help release your inner cool kid
Beaner's Central
Saturday, May 6th | 6:30 PM | All Ages | Wristband Required
J4TaY, Kyle Ollah, and Average Mammals
Hip Hop/Rap, American Folksong, and Indie/Alternative bands come together for a variety pack of musical flavor. Treat your ears to a night of local music ecstasy
Legacy Glassworks
Saturday, May 6th | 8:30 PM | All Ages | Free