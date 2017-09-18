9/19 Live from Studio A: Annie Humphrey and the Long Hairz Collective

Related Program: 
Annie Humphrey and the Long Hairz Collective

This native of Northern Minnesota's Leech Lake Indian Reservation has a new album combining her environmental activism and her music. The release, The Beast and the Garden, features veteran musician Mark Shark of the late John Trudell's Bad Dog band among others. Humphrey joins us in the studio on Tuesday, September 19 at 10am with The Long Hairz Collective; they all perform on Friday, September 22 at the AICHO Galleries in Duluth.

Annie Humphrey

AICHO Galleries

