This native of Northern Minnesota's Leech Lake Indian Reservation has a new album combining her environmental activism and her music. The release, The Beast and the Garden, features veteran musician Mark Shark of the late John Trudell's Bad Dog band among others. Humphrey joins us in the studio on Tuesday, September 19 at 10am with The Long Hairz Collective; they all perform on Friday, September 22 at the AICHO Galleries in Duluth.
9/19 Live from Studio A: Annie Humphrey and the Long Hairz Collective
By Christine Dean • 1 minute ago