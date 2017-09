Singer/songwriters Thea Ennen and Lisa Kane have teamed up to form this harmonizing, eclectic country folk duo. Based in the Twin Cities, they will be performing in Duluth on Friday, September 15 as part of the first ever FEmnFEST, an all female music festival happening all weekend. We'll get a preview when they join us in the studio on Friday at 2pm.

The She Shells

FEmnFEST