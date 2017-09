Breanne Tepler has been performing in Duluth's music scene since 2010, most recently with her band the Front Porch Sinners, which includes her husband, Evan Tepler, on guitar. She stopped by our studios on September 14, 2017, with pedal steel player Johnny "Blaze" Peterson to perform and talk about her latest album, Wildflowers & Tumbleweeds. While her first two releases were marked by family tragedies, she told us this one is more lighthearted.

