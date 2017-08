This Seattle-based singer/songwriter/guitarist got his start in his native Minnesota. He's released several albums of rootsy, guitar-driven material including his latest, RC, and has also scored TV shows and indie films. We welcome him to the studio on Friday, August 4 at 2pm; he performs the same night at the Boat Club in Fitger's and also has a show the previous night (Thursday, August 3) at the Cedar Lounge in Superior at 8.

Randy Casey

Cedar Lounge

The Boat Club