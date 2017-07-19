Related Program: 
Live from Studio A

8/2 Live from Studio A: Parker Millsap

Credit Photography by Laura E. Partain

This Oklahoma native has released two widely-praised albums including his latest, The Very Last Day which came out earlier this year. He's performed his character-driven Americana tunes on Austin City Limits and Conan, and has been nominated by the Americana Music Association for album of the year. We're looking forward to finding out more and hearing some tunes from Millsap when he joins us in the studio on Wednesday, August 2 at 2pm. He performs the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.

Parker Millsap

Live from Studio A on KUMD is made possible by Ampers and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

7/27 Live from Studio A: Clint Niosi

By cvavrina Jul 12, 2017
Clint Niosi // Facebook

Join us for a session with this Fort Worth, Texas, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and composer on Thursday, July 27 at 2pm. In addition to releasing three solo albums, Niosi has also written and released music for film scores. He performs the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.

7/21 Live from Studio A: WTF

By cvavrina Jul 12, 2017
WTF

Back in December, we met the members of the Minneapolis collective Kriyative Emblems of a Blue Soul Renaissance, performing as 26Bats! The drummer of that group, Warren Thomas Fenzi, is the creative force behind this band. We'll find out more about the project and hear some tunes when they join us Live from Studio A on Friday, July 21 at 2pm. They perform the following night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.

7/7 Live from Studio A: The Holy Hootenanners

By Jul 7, 2017
Six-piece band in front of a wall of CDs
Christine Dean for KUMD

This 10-piece gospel band, formed in a country church in Mahtowa, Minnesota, returned with its third album, The Rumble, just in time for the fifth annual Mahtowah Hootenanny on July 8, 2017. The new disc sees the band adding more soul to their country gospel sound. We welcomed six band members to the studio on July 7, 2017.

7/7 Live from Studio A: Good Morning Bedlam

By Jul 7, 2017
Female stand up bass player, male banjo player, male guitarist, and female fiddle player standing in front of a wall of CDs
Christine Dean for KUMD

This Minnesota four-piece string band melds influences ranging from bluegrass to jazz to metal and features a blend of male and female vocals. 2016 was a busy year for the group; they toured nationally, signed to a record label, and released their first full-length album, Prodigal. We were happy to welcome them to the studio on July 7, 2017. They performed the same night at the Red Herring in Duluth.

