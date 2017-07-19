8/2 Live from Studio A: Parker Millsap

This Oklahoma native has released two widely-praised albums including his latest, The Very Last Day which came out earlier this year. He's performed his character-driven Americana tunes on Austin City Limits and Conan, and has been nominated by the Americana Music Association for album of the year. We're looking forward to finding out more and hearing some tunes from Millsap when he joins us in the studio on Wednesday, August 2 at 2pm. He performs the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.

Parker Millsap

Live from Studio A on KUMD is made possible by Ampers and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.