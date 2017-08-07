Related Program: 
Live from Studio A

8/11 Live from Studio A: Mike Michel

By 1 hour ago

Credit Mike Michel / mikemichelmusic.com

This Minneapolis musician fronted The Bill Mike Band and has collaborated with Haley Bonar and Carnage, among others. In 2013 he developed tinnitus and hyperacusis (extreme sound sensitivity), which threatened to end his ability to make music. After several years of seeking effective treatments, Michel has found relief from a combination of medication and mindfulness techniques. His latest album On the Mend, is his first studio album in seven years and his first all-acoustic album. We'll talk with Michel and hear some tunes when he joins us in the studio on Friday, August 11 at 2pm. He performs the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.

Mike Michel
Red Herring Lounge

Tags: 
Live Music
Live from Studio A
Mike Michel
Red Herring Lounge

Related Content

8/4 Live from Studio A: Randy Casey

By Aug 3, 2017

This Seattle-based singer/songwriter/guitarist got his start in his native Minnesota. He's released several albums of rootsy, guitar-driven material including his latest, RC, and has also scored TV shows and indie films. We welcomed him to the studio on  August 4, 2017; he performed the same night at the Boat Club in Fitger's and also had a show the previous night (August 3, 2017) at the Cedar Lounge in Superior.

Randy Casey

Cedar Lounge

8/2 Live from Studio A: Parker Millsap

By Jul 19, 2017
Photography by Laura E. Partain

This Oklahoma native has released two widely-praised albums including his latest, The Very Last Day which came out earlier this year. He's performed his character-driven Americana tunes on Austin City Limits and Conan, and has been nominated by the Americana Music Association for album of the year. We're looking forward to finding out more and hearing some tunes from Millsap when he joins us in the studio on Wednesday, August 2 at 2pm. He performs the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.

7/27 Live from Studio A: Clint Niosi

By cvavrina Jul 12, 2017

This Fort Worth, Texas, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and composer joined us in the Studio on July 27, 2017. In addition to releasing three solo albums, Niosi has also written and released music for film scores. He performed the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.