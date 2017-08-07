8/11 Live from Studio A: Mike Michel

This Minneapolis musician fronted The Bill Mike Band and has collaborated with Haley Bonar and Carnage, among others. In 2013 he developed tinnitus and hyperacusis (extreme sound sensitivity), which threatened to end his ability to make music. After several years of seeking effective treatments, Michel has found relief from a combination of medication and mindfulness techniques. His latest album On the Mend, is his first studio album in seven years and his first all-acoustic album. We'll talk with Michel and hear some tunes when he joins us in the studio on Friday, August 11 at 2pm. He performs the same night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.

Mike Michel

Red Herring Lounge