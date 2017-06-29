7/3 Live from Studio A: Little Bobby

Bobby Houle grew up on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, grandson of a musician who's in the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. A wild youth that included stints in prison prepared the legally blind musician for a career playing the blues. Houle released his first album in 2005 and has since released other projects and performed regularly, including blues festival appearances in the U.S. and Europe. He'll join us in the studio on Monday, July 3 at 2pm to give us a preview of a show the same night at 8 at Carmody Irish Pub. He also performs the following night at the Superior Street Dance.

