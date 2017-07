Back in December, we met the members of the Minneapolis collective Kriyative Emblems of a Blue Soul Renaissance, performing as 26Bats! The drummer of that group, Warren Thomas Fenzi, is the creative force behind this band. We'll find out more about the project and hear some tunes when they join us Live from Studio A on Friday, July 21 at 2pm. They perform the following night at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth.

