6/8 Live from Studio A: Axtell

When this duo joined us in the studio last year, we learned how North Shore native Kat Axtell and Argentinian Julian Hernandez came together in Buenos Aires to form this pop soul project. Still based in Argentina, they'll return to KUMD on Thursday, June 8 at 2pm. They perform the same night at Dubh Linn in Duluth and Saturday, June 10 at the Red Herring Lounge as part of a U.S. tour. We'll find out more about their second EP, Traveler, due out on June 16.
