Related Program: 
Live from Studio A

6/8 Live from Studio A: Axtell

By 17 minutes ago
  • axtellduo.com

When this duo joined us in the studio last year, we learned how North Shore native Kat Axtell and Argentinian Julian Hernandez came together in Buenos Aires to form this pop soul project. Still based in Argentina, they'll return to KUMD on Thursday, June 8 at 2pm. They perform the same night at Dubh Linn in Duluth and Saturday, June 10 at the Red Herring Lounge as part of a U.S. tour. We'll find out more about their second EP, Traveler, due out on June 16.

http://axtellduo.com/index/
http://dubhlinnpub.com/
https://www.redherringlounge.com/

Tags: 
Live from Studio A
Axtell
Live Music
Red Herring Lounge
Dubh Linn

Related Content

6/13 Live from Studio A: The Sea The Sea

By May 31, 2017
The Sea The Sea

When this indie folk duo from upstate New York passed through Duluth several months ago, they left anyone who was lucky enough to catch them live wanting more. In 2016 they released their sophomore EP, In the Altogether, showcasing their beautifully-crafted songs and rich male/female vocal harmonies. They return to Duluth on Tuesday, June 13 for a show at the Red Herring Lounge; we'll give you a preview when they join us in the studio that afternoon at 2pm.

6/22 Live From Studio A: Axtell

By Jun 22, 2016
Axtell

Kat Axtell is a North Shore native who crossed paths with Argentinian musician Julian Hernandez while studying biology in Buenos Aires. The pair began making music that blends pop, folk, and soul together, playing shows in Argentina and Uruguay.

They've just released a 6-song EP. We welcomed them to the studio on June 22, 2016; they were in the midst of their first-ever tour in the U.S.

7/7 Live from Studio A: Good Morning Bedlam

By Jun 2, 2017
goodmorningbedlam.com

This Minnesota four-piece string band melds influences ranging from bluegrass to jazz to metal and features a blend of male and female vocals. 2016 was a busy year for the group; they toured nationally, signed to a record label, and released their first full-length album, Prodigal. We're happy to welcome them to the studio on Friday, July 7 at 2pm. They perform the same night at the Red Herring in Duluth.