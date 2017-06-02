6/3 Live from Studio A: Jeremy Messersmith

Self described as "The Pied Piper of Wuss Rock," this Minneapolis singer/songwriter and Star Wars enthusiast's latest album is titled 11 Obscenely Optimistic Songs for Ukelele. The accompanying songbook, available for free from his website, gives his fans a chance to learn the songs for themselves and come to one of the many shows on his Minnesota microtour to sing and play along. We'll find out more when he joins us in the studio on Saturday, June 3 at 6pm during Folk Migrations. He performs a KUMD-sponsored show on Sunday, June 4 at 7pm at Glensheen Mansion in Duluth.

jeremymessersmith.com

Tickets for Glensheen show