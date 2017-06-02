Related Program: 
Live from Studio A

6/3 Live from Studio A: Jeremy Messersmith

Jeremy Messersmith
Credit Jeremy Messersmith Facebook page

Self described as "The Pied Piper of Wuss Rock," this Minneapolis singer/songwriter and Star Wars enthusiast's latest album is titled 11 Obscenely Optimistic Songs for Ukelele. The accompanying songbook, available for free from his website, gives his fans a chance to learn the songs for themselves and come to one of the many shows on his Minnesota microtour to sing and play along.  We'll find out more when he joins us in the studio on Saturday, June 3 at 6pm during Folk Migrations. He performs a KUMD-sponsored show on Sunday, June 4 at 7pm at Glensheen Mansion in Duluth.

jeremymessersmith.com

Tickets for Glensheen show

Jeremy Messersmith
Ukelele
Minnesota Music

6/13 Live from Studio A: The Sea The Sea

By May 31, 2017
The Sea The Sea

When this indie folk duo from upstate New York passed through Duluth several months ago, they left anyone who was lucky enough to catch them live wanting more. In 2016 they released their sophomore EP, In the Altogether, showcasing their beautifully-crafted songs and rich male/female vocal harmonies. They return to Duluth on Tuesday, June 13 for a show at the Red Herring Lounge; we'll give you a preview when they join us in the studio that afternoon at 2pm.

6/7 Live from Studio A: Mary Bue

By May 25, 2017
Jon Hain | facebook.com/marybuemusic

Fresh from an artist's residency in New Mexico, Mary Bue has returned to Minnesota and released an EP, The Majesty of Beasts. Since it was recorded Bue went through a period of turmoil including a divorce and the breakup of her band, but eventually decided the project deserved to see the light of day. We'll find out more and here some tunes when she returns to our studios on Wednesday, June 7 at 2pm She performs the same evening for Petefest at Beaner's Central in Duluth.

5/4 Live from Studio A: Black Diary

By May 4, 2017

HOMEGROWN WEEK ON KUMD

Three-part female harmonies form the warm core of this Duluth band's sound. Sisters Tasha and Sophie Turk and Rachel Phoenix, backed by minimalist guitar from Jesse Hoheisel, perform select covers as well as originals. They joined us in the studio on May 4 to give us a preview of their Homegrown Music Festival performance the following night at Sacred Heart Music Center.

Black Diary

Duluth Homegrown Music Festival