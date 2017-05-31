6/13 Live from Studio A: The Sea The Sea

When this indie folk duo from upstate New York passed through Duluth several months ago, they left anyone who was lucky enough to catch them live wanting more. In 2016 they released their sophomore EP, In the Altogether, showcasing their beautifully-crafted songs and rich male/female vocal harmonies. They return to Duluth on Tuesday, June 13 for a show at the Red Herring Lounge; we'll give you a preview when they join us in the studio that afternoon at 2pm.
