6/13 Live from Studio A: The Sea The Sea

Fresh from an artist's residency in New Mexico, Mary Bue has returned to Minnesota and released an EP, The Majesty of Beasts. Since it was recorded Bue went through a period of turmoil including a divorce and the breakup of her band, but eventually decided the project deserved to see the light of day. We'll find out more and here some tunes when she returns to our studios on Wednesday, June 7 at 2pm She performs the same evening for Petefest at Beaner's Central in Duluth.