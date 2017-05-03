5/3 Live from Studio A: Actual Wolf

HOMEGROWN WEEK ON KUMD

Eric Pollard, aka Actual Wolf, has deep roots in Duluth's music scene, having performed with everyone from the Dukes of Hubbard to Retribution Gospel Choir. Now he fronts his own melodic Americana project, recently releasing new singles from a forthcoming album. He has a full plate for this year's Homegrown Music Festival, playing daily at 10am at Duluth Coffee Company, a Thursday set at the unofficial Homegrown event SoupB4Supe at 2104, and his official Homegrown slot on Friday at the Red Herring Lounge. Expect him to pop up at other gigs, as well.

https://actualwolf.bandcamp.com/

http://www.duluthhomegrown.org/