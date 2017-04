HOMEGROWN WEEK ON KUMDKUMD

Gabriel Douglas of the 4onthefloor is the ringleader of this alt-country rock group that also includes Nate Case of Dirty Horse and drummer Kyle Keegan. A stripped-down version of the band will join us in the studio on Monday, May 1 at 2pm. They perform the same night at the Rex Bar at Fitger's for the Homegrown Music Festival.

