This local musician will join us in the studio on Tuesday, April 4 at 2pm. He releases his new album, Circuit Sessions, the same day. Recorded in Duluth, the disc features musicians Eric Pollard of Actual Wolf, Steve Garrington of Low, and Minneapolis guitarist Jake Hanson. We'll talk with Teague about the album, his writing and podcast projects, and his upcoming release show in Duluth.

Teageue Alexy