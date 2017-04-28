This charming local duo features accordion player Suzi Ludwig of Father Hennepin and guitarist Jimi Cooper of the Fractals harmonizing on quirky tunes about outhouses and hoppy beer. They'll release their first album on Friday, April 28 with a show at Beaner's Central in Duluth; we'll give you a preview that afternoon at 2pm when they join us in the studio.
4/28 Live From Studio A: Dance Attic
By Christine Dean • ago
