Related Program: 
Live from Studio A

4/28 Live From Studio A: Dance Attic

By ago

This charming local duo features accordion player Suzi Ludwig of Father Hennepin and guitarist Jimi Cooper of the Fractals harmonizing on quirky tunes about outhouses and hoppy beer. They'll release their first album on Friday, April 28 with a show at Beaner's Central in Duluth; we'll give you a preview that afternoon at 2pm when they join us in the studio.

Dance Attic
Beaner's Central

Tags: 
Live from Studio A
Dance Attic
Live Music
Local Music

Related Content

3/3 Live from Studio A: Jamie Kallestad

By Mar 3, 2017

This Cloquet native, now based in Boston, joined us in the studio on March 3, 2017 to chat and play tunes from his new EP, In the Belly of the Feast. The EP brings back songs that were written during Kallestad's time with local trio Saint Anyway, but put away once the band split. He performed the same night at Sir Benedicts Tavern in Duluth.


3/3 Live from Studio A: Slamming Doors

By Mar 3, 2017
Slamming Doors

Adam Herman fronts this Iron Range roots-rock band, who are releasing their second album, St. John's Dance. We caught up with the band and found out what they've been up to since their last visit when members joined us in the studio on March 3, 2017. They had a CD release show the next night at Pizza Luce in Duluth.


2/15 Live From Studio A: Chase Down Blue

By Feb 15, 2017
Chase Down Blue

This Duluth quartet's folk/rock sound has evolved in a post-rock direction on their latest album, Red V. They joined us in the studio on February 15, 2017 for a preview of their release show at Karpele's Manuscript Museum.


1/31 Live From Studio A: Dead Man Winter

By Jan 31, 2017
Dead Man Winter

While Trampled by Turtles is on hiatus, frontman Dave Simonett is releasing an album with this electric side project. Furnace, the band's second full-length, released January 27. We welcomed Simonett into the studio on January 31, 2017 to find out more about the release and his change in focus after 14 years with the hugely successful Turtles. Dead Man Winter performed an in-store the same night at Duluth's Electric Fetus and also has shows at Papa Charlie's at Lutsen on February 3 and at Pizza Luce in Duluth on February 18.