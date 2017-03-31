3/31 Live From Studio A: High 48s

By ago

This Minnesota traditional bluegrass band has released seven albums since forming in 2006. We welcome them to the studio on Friday, March 31 at 2pm. They play Friday and Saturday at the annual Cabin Fever Festival happening at the Radisson Hotel in Duluth, sponsored by the Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-time Music Association.

The High 48s
Cabin Fever

Tags: 
Live from Studio A
The High 48s
Live Music
Minnesota Music

Related Content

4/12 Live From Studio A: Cascade Crescendo

Cascade Crescendo

This Portland, Oregon-based band features former Duluthian (and Tin Can Gin member) Harrison Olk on banjo. The bluegrass quartet released its debut studio album, Caught in the Rain in 2016. They'll join us in the studio on Wednesday, April 12 at 2pm to give us a preview of their show at the Red Herring Lounge in Duluth the same evening.

2/15 Live From Studio A: Chase Down Blue

By Feb 15, 2017
Chase Down Blue

This Duluth quartet's folk/rock sound has evolved in a post-rock direction on their latest album, Red V. They joined us in the studio on February 15, 2017 for a preview of their release show at Karpele's Manuscript Museum.


4/28 Live From Studio A: Dance Attic

By ago
Dance Attic

This charming local duo features accordion player Suzi Ludwig of Father Hennepin and guitarist Jimi Cooper of the Fractals harmonizing on quirky tunes about outhouses and hoppy beer. They'll release their first album on Friday, April 28 with a show at Beaner's Central in Duluth; we'll give you a preview that afternoon at 2pm when they join us in the studio.

3/3 Live from Studio A: Jamie Kallestad

By Mar 3, 2017

This Cloquet native, now based in Boston, joined us in the studio on March 3, 2017 to chat and play tunes from his new EP, In the Belly of the Feast. The EP brings back songs that were written during Kallestad's time with local trio Saint Anyway, but put away once the band split. He performed the same night at Sir Benedicts Tavern in Duluth.