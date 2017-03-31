This Minnesota traditional bluegrass band has released seven albums since forming in 2006. We welcome them to the studio on Friday, March 31 at 2pm. They play Friday and Saturday at the annual Cabin Fever Festival happening at the Radisson Hotel in Duluth, sponsored by the Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-time Music Association.
3/31 Live From Studio A: High 48s
